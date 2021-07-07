What We Know About Post Malone's Upcoming Music
Whether you're a fan or not, it's been quite hard to avoid Post Malone over the past few years. The "Better Now" hitmaker has dominated the airwaves, and who could be so surprised with the bangers he's been releasing?!
As of this writing, the star has released three studio albums. According to Billboard, his debut album, "Stoney," peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 while his follow-up LPs — "Beerbongs & Bentleys" and "Hollywood's Bleeding" both reached the top spot. As for his singles, Post Malone has achieved four No. 1s and a total of nine top 10 hits on the U.S. Hot 100. With nine Grammy Award nominations to his name, he is yet to take home a golden trophy. With that being said, it's hard to deny that he is one of music's biggest stars of today. In recent years, Post Malone has collaborated with the likes of SZA, Nicki Minaj, and Swae Lee, to name a few.
Post Malone has clearly been busy dominating the charts recently, but what's next for him? Keep reading to find out.
Apparently Post Malone just shot a movie
On July 4, Post Malone celebrated his 26th birthday. In honor of his big day, his manager Dre London took to Instagram to show his respect for the "Candy Paint" chart-topper. "Happy Birthday my brother @postmalone I tell u all the time you are 1 of the realest Americans I ever met!!" he wrote in his caption, adding, "So of course your day is today! This week we celebrated by shooting a MOVIE!!"
"I'm excited to finally announce new single 'Motley Crew' dropping Friday! Full project with Concert Doc coming real soon!" he continued, adding the hashtag #2021. London attached a video clip of Post Malone on set of what looked to be an explosive music video for his new single. Malone can be seen lifting a trophy at the top of a winner's podium at a stock car race track while champagne is being splashed everywhere. The end of the video stated that "Motley Crew" will drop on July 9. According to Music News, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is said to make a cameo in the upcoming promo.
Post Malone may have been fairly quiet recently, but it seems the rest of the year is going to be a busy time for the global star and we're excited!