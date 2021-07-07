What We Know About Post Malone's Upcoming Music

Whether you're a fan or not, it's been quite hard to avoid Post Malone over the past few years. The "Better Now" hitmaker has dominated the airwaves, and who could be so surprised with the bangers he's been releasing?!

As of this writing, the star has released three studio albums. According to Billboard, his debut album, "Stoney," peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 while his follow-up LPs — "Beerbongs & Bentleys" and "Hollywood's Bleeding" both reached the top spot. As for his singles, Post Malone has achieved four No. 1s and a total of nine top 10 hits on the U.S. Hot 100. With nine Grammy Award nominations to his name, he is yet to take home a golden trophy. With that being said, it's hard to deny that he is one of music's biggest stars of today. In recent years, Post Malone has collaborated with the likes of SZA, Nicki Minaj, and Swae Lee, to name a few.

Post Malone has clearly been busy dominating the charts recently, but what's next for him? Keep reading to find out.