Prince William And Prince Harry Have Put Diana At The Heart Of The Royal Family. Here's How

Images of Princess Diana's funeral are burned into our collective mind, even if we weren't old enough to remember it. Chief among them is the image of her two young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walking slowly behind her coffin.

For years after her death, William and Harry seemed like a united front. They were often photographed hanging out together and opting to attend charity events and royal functions with each other. However, in recent years they've drifted apart. Things started to go downhill when Harry married Meghan Markle. Reportedly, William disapproved and thought they moved too fast. Things reached a head when Meghan and Harry abruptly announced their plans to leave royal life and move to the US. Of course, in 2021 Meghan and Harry gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in which they accused the royal family of racism and Harry opened up about his falling out with William.

It was a big deal then, when Harry returned to the UK for Prince Phillips' funeral. Since then, he has attended another royal event: the dedication of a statue of Princess Diana. Through all their ups and downs, William and Harry have managed to keep Diana at the center of everything they do. Here's how.