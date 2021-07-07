Have Prince William And Prince Harry Finally Turned A New Page In Their Feud?

Prince William and Prince Harry came together to honor their mother on July 1, and just about everyone was watching their every move as they made their first official appearance together — as a unit — in more than a year. And while there was some chatter about the two putting on a front for the cameras, the truth of the matter is, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex may have turned the page when it comes to their long-standing rift.

A source told Us Weekly that the two brothers actually bonded on the morning of the statue unveiling, and that it may have brought them closer than they've been in recent years. The source said that William and Harry were "looking through old keepsakes, notes from Diana and bonding," and added that they "have absolutely turned a new page in their relationship and have started the healing. Everyone around them was thrilled to see how close they were on the day of the statue unveiling."

It's unclear where William and Harry will go from here, but many hope that the two can find some common ground and begin to rebuild their close relationship. According to Marie Claire, Harry may be heading back to the UK in September for another event honoring his mother. All good things, right?