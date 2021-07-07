Everything We Know About Halsey's New Album

Halsey has announced the release date and cover art for their highly anticipated fourth studio album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." Plus, they detailed the powerful message behind the album's concept in a candid post to Instagram.

"This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months," the "Without Me" singer wrote on July 7. Halsey surprised the world with their pregnancy announcement in January. The baby's father is Halsey's boyfriend Alev Aydin, which also shocked fans because the public was unaware she was in a serious relationship.

Halsey continued, "The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Wh*re. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being," they proudly stated. Halsey's announcement comes about a week after they confirmed a new album would arrive shortly, as reported by NME.

The Grammy-nominated singer also delved into the meaning of her bold cover art. Keep scrolling to find out more about Halsey's album announcement, including when it drops, and how fans are reacting.