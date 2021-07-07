Rachel Bilson Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Love Triangle On The O.C.

Summer and Seth stole our hearts on the Fox drama "The O.C.," but there might have been another person vying for Adam Brody's heart. On the July 6 episode of "Welcome to the OC, Bitches!" podcast, Rachel Bilson spilled the tea on some behind-the-scenes secrets while filming.

As fans will remember, Bilson played Summer Roberts, who falls in love with Seth Cohen, a nerdy boy played by Brody. During the show's run from 2003 to 2007, the high school sweethearts' romance spilled over to real life. "We were so young; I don't think we really thought about it much," the "Heart of Dixie" alum told USA Today in April, reflecting on her offscreen relationship with Brody. "I know people always say, 'Don't date your costar,' but in that sense it was nice to go on this ride with someone experiencing it at the same time."

The couple dated for three years before calling it quits ahead of the final season and managed to keep things cool for the sake of the show. "We did get married after we broke up on the show, so that's always fun...That was like the only scene left to shoot was the wedding," she recalled on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast in March. "You broke up? Let's give you a wedding!" But, looking back Bilson doesn't have any regrets and says she's "grateful" for her relationship, even if things took a turn on set when Samaire Armstrong, who played Anna Stern, joined the cast. Find out what happened.