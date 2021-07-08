Did Britney Spears Get Her Tattoos Removed?

Britney Spears shared an Instagram photo that has some of her followers pointing to it as evidence that backs up one of their favorite conspiracy theories. However, it's also possible that she simply did something many other celebs have done: having at least one of her tattoos removed.

For her July 7 post, the pop star was photographed standing with her bare back to the camera. She had on a backwards silver necklace with a winged heart pendant. Her hair was swept over in front of her left shoulder, and she faced a bathtub with water in it. The caption accompanying the pic was wordless. Instead, it included something cryptic for her fans to puzzle over: a series of three ballet slipper emoji. But what many Instagrammers focused on was the lack of visible tattoos on Spears' back. "This isn't Britney where's her tattoo???" wrote one person. "This isn't her!!!! she has a symbol meaning tattoo on her upper back neck area & also has a [fairy emoji] on her lower back!!!" another comment read.

This isn't the first time that a certain faction of Spears' fans has been convinced that one of her Instagram posts features an imposter. When she shared a photo of herself dressed down in a flannel shirt and rolled-up jeans in October 2020, there were similar suggestions that someone else was posing as her, as reported by Seven News.