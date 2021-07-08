Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows Off Her Looks Without Any Makeup

Catherine Zeta-Jones is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but her looks sometimes attract more attention than her acting roles.

Her mother played a big role in her introduction to makeup and always allowed her to experiment with it as a child. "My mother never took out the garbage without having makeup on!," she told New Beauty in March. "My mother did allow me to wear makeup, and she encouraged it. I was allowed to play with it at home—she put makeup on me, I put makeup on her, and it's something we still do even now." Zeta-Jones added that her mother gave her a "healthy" view of beauty and showed her how much "fun" it is. If the actor is feeling sluggish, a bit of eye makeup and lipstick instantly improves her mood.

