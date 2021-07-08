What We Know About The Upcoming Amy Winehouse Documentary

Amy Winehouse first arrived on the music scene in 2003 and instantly captivated fans with her raw talent. The London-born singer's debut album "Frank" earned the "You Know I'm No Good" hitmaker critical acclaim and marked a promising start to her career.

In 2006, Winehouse's sophomore release, "Back To Black," featured some of her signature songs — "Rehab," "Tears Dry On Their Own," and "Love is a Losing Game" — and took her career to new heights. At the 2007 BRIT Awards, Winehouse won her first trophy for Best British Female, while scooping up five awards stateside at the Grammy Awards for the same LP. According to Chart Masters, "Back To Black" sold an impressive 15.9 million copies around the world.

Despite taking the globe by storm with her music, Winehouse was battling drug and alcohol addiction behind the scenes. At just 27 years old, the award-winning star tragically died at her home in Camden due to alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, per The Guardian. Undoubtedly, Winehouse's legacy still lives on continues to influence musicians of today. Now, to honor the 10-year anniversary of Winehouse's death, MTV plans to release a documentary about the singer's brief, but impactful life. Keep reading to find out more.