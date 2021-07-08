Naya Rivera's Mother And Sister Speak Out A Year After Her Death

On July 8, 2020, Naya Rivera went missing during a boat ride with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, in Lake Piru, CA. Now, one year after the tragedy that claimed Rivera's life, her mother and her sister are remembering her legacy.

The "Glee" star first shot to fame as Santana Lopez and is widely credited for being an integral part of the show. According to BBC News, Santana's sexuality made her a groundbreaking character for a generation of fans. "It was enough for me to just see a[n] LGBT character on screen," said one fan to the outlet. BBC News added that the fans they spoke to about Rivera's character had a difficult time processing her death. "You think that the people who were important to you growing up — and she was only a little bit older than me — will always be around and they will always be existing, thriving, and living their lives," another fan told the outlet.

In addition to countless fans, Rivera is also survived by her loved ones. Here's what Rivera's mother and sister said about her on the first anniversary of her death.