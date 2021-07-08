Tyler Whitman Reveals His True Feelings About Kirsten Jordan - Exclusive
"Million Dollar Listing New York" superfans know any single episode of the Bravo hit can't contain the personalities of the real estate agents who star in it, all of whom have a high functioning personal brand. Check their Instagrams, and you're taken to whatever elite properties they're selling at the moment presented with bright, vivid photography, often with the seller front and center — it's almost like these agents are selling their personalities as much as they are high-end real estate. For Tyler Whitman and Kirsten Jordan, the newest cast members of "MDLNY," their style of selling is often as important as the sale itself, with each agent playing to his or her strengths. After all, there's no single, standard method of getting a big fish client to sign on the dotted line.
According to Tyler, the dynamic between him and "KJ" has been enlightening on a professional and personal level. "We argue, don't get me wrong," he told Nicki Swift. "We definitely get on each other's nerves. But I love that woman." In this exclusive interview, Tyler shared more about working with KJ and how their friendship has blossomed.
KJ has opened Tyler's mind
Cruise through Tyler Whitman's Instagram, and you'll find a breezy look at the "Million Dollar Listing New York"' cast member's slate of high-end real estate offerings, complete with the agent himself dancing and body rolling his way through airy lofts and past floor-to-ceiling plate glass windows. It's quite a contrast to his colleague Kirsten "KJ" Jordan's more straightforward approach, but in the business of high-end real estate, it's a matter of determining what works best to achieve the best results. "We're both very experienced, but we come from different schools of thought," Whitman told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview. "But we still really respect each other. And so it's great because she shows me a different perspective on the sale and I do the same for her."
These days, Whitman views his difference of perspective from KJ as a plus. "When we first met, there was definitely some tension between us," he said, "and I don't really know why because the more I got to know her, the more I was like, 'Oh, like we're kind of like friendship soulmates,' you know? There's a lot of times that we come together, and the power of the two of us thinking through logistics and problems and things that we have to solve as real estate agents has been enlightening." Tyler adds, "It's like opened my mind up to other possibilities, and I think she would say the same."
"Million Dollar Listing New York" airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.