Are Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Already Moving In Together?

Ben Affleck's split with Ana de Armas in early 2021 left many wondering about the Hollywood hunk's next move. The question was evident: Would Ben Affleck move on to someone new or return to someone familiar? Perhaps a familiar face like Jennifer Lopez with whom he had a two-year engagement in the early 2000s? Well, fans didn't have to wait long for an answer.

Affleck and Lopez connected once again in May 2021 after J-Lo called it quits with her fiance Alex Rodriguez. And what a start they had! The two took a romantic trip to Montana to kick off their lost romance. Per Page Six, their Montana trip was a "perfect backdrop for a romantic trip where they could spend time alone."

Since then, Affleck and Lopez have become even closer and spent a lot of time together. Per Us Weekly, their relationship has evolved with time. Now, the pair finds themselves laughing at those who say they are rushing to things. The two cannot get enough of each other, and this suggests that they'd want to be more involved in each other's lives as a couple — so much so that they'd even move in together. So, what's the status of Affleck and Lopez's living situation? Are they actually going to take that next step?