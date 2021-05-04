How Jennifer Garner Reportedly Feels About Ben Affleck Spending Time With Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez made a somewhat surprising move after confirming her break up with Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 — she spent some time with her ex. It wasn't just any ex either, as Lopez was spotted with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck, who she was famously engaged from 2002 until he called things off in 2004. Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony later that year, while Affleck wed Jennifer Garner in 2005.

Page Six reported in late April 2021 that Lopez and Affleck had supposedly met up "multiple times" at her home, but fans hoping the two had rekindled their former romance may be a little disappointed. According to the site's insider, the meetings were purely platonic as they claimed the two "are friends" and have "never not been."

Entertainment Tonight shared a similar sentiment, with a source claiming that "[Lopez] and [Affleck] have remained friends over the years and the two are still just that — friends." Another insider told ET, "They obviously have a romantic history, but at this point they only have a friendship," adding, "both admire each other professionally, respect one another and feel comfortable with each other." TMZ's insider doubled down on those claims, adding they were "strictly friends."

But while it sounds like things aren't romantic between Affleck and Lopez, what many fans may be wondering is how Jennifer Garner feels about the whole situation. Read on to find out.