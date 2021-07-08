Angelina Jolie Is Fuming At Brad Pitt Again. Here's Why

The biggest, messiest divorce in Hollywood recently is arguably the ongoing drama between Angelina Jolie and her ex Brad Pitt. Before we get into the latest news, though, here's a little background.

Pitt and Jolie were once the very definition of a Hollywood couple. The impossibly good-looking actors met on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and quickly fell in love. The only problem was that at the time, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. Despite the bad press, Pitt and Jolie persevered and were together for the next 12 years. They adopted three children — Maddox, Pax, and Zahara — and welcomed three of their own, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Things all came crashing down in 2016 when Pitt and Jolie announced their split. The final straw came when Pitt allegedly became violent towards Jolie and Maddox while aboard a private flight. The FBI and social services opened a case against Pitt, but he was never charged with any crime, per The Daily Mail. What came next was a years-long custody battle which in May, ended with the judge denying Jolie's request for full physical custody. Jolie was reportedly furious with the decision and plans to fight the ruling in court. Now, a few months later, Jolie has reason to be even angrier. Here's the latest blow on her end.