Madonna's Famous Impersonator Has Us Doing A Double Take

Over the span of more than four decades, Madonna has become not just the Queen of Pop, but also that of transformations. The icon has worked her way through quite a few different stylistic phases. From her curly blonde, Marilyn Monroe-evoking "Like A Virgin" stage, to the black-haired goth chic she rocked in the late 1990s, Madge is not shy of trying new trends. This is a pattern of hers that crossed over to her Instagram page in the era of social media.

In April, she posted a series of head-turning selfies to her feed, all displaying a stunningly youthful look for the 62-year-old mother of six. Rocking a green robe and stylish black shades, Madonna's skin appeared wrinkle-free and smooth as porcelain, with fans wondering if the singer had used a filter or has had cosmetic surgery done. (After all, Madonna had somewhat of a Photoshop controversy earlier in March). Nonetheless, many fans were here for this particular new look, with one gushing, "Please tell me what you had done you look amazing!"

Now, in July, the entertainer is making waves for another Instagram reveal. Read on to see why her latest post has people talking!