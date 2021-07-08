Why Did Kaley Cuoco Have To Take So Many Bathroom Breaks On Set Of The Flight Attendant?

For many actors, filming on the set of a movie or a television series can be an arduous process. Between learning lines, sitting in hair and makeup, and other unforeseen delays, actors deal with many challenging situations in order to bring life to the characters you see on screen.

Kaley Cuoco, who is one of the highest-paid actors on television, has plenty of on-set experiences, having starred in "Charmed," "8 Simple Rules," and "The Big Bang Theory," which ended in 2019 after 12 seasons on CBS. Cuoco's most interesting experience would have to be on the set of HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant." In the series, Cuoco stars as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant who gets involved with a passenger on her travels and wakes up to find him dead in a hotel after their rendezvous, causing her to investigate who committed the crime.

For Cuoco, playing Cassie was a big challenge — not only because it was a new character for her to embody, but because she had to frequent the bathroom all the time while shooting. Keep on reading to find out why Cuoco had to take so many bathroom breaks on set.