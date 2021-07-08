Why Did Kaley Cuoco Have To Take So Many Bathroom Breaks On Set Of The Flight Attendant?
For many actors, filming on the set of a movie or a television series can be an arduous process. Between learning lines, sitting in hair and makeup, and other unforeseen delays, actors deal with many challenging situations in order to bring life to the characters you see on screen.
Kaley Cuoco, who is one of the highest-paid actors on television, has plenty of on-set experiences, having starred in "Charmed," "8 Simple Rules," and "The Big Bang Theory," which ended in 2019 after 12 seasons on CBS. Cuoco's most interesting experience would have to be on the set of HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant." In the series, Cuoco stars as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant who gets involved with a passenger on her travels and wakes up to find him dead in a hotel after their rendezvous, causing her to investigate who committed the crime.
For Cuoco, playing Cassie was a big challenge — not only because it was a new character for her to embody, but because she had to frequent the bathroom all the time while shooting. Keep on reading to find out why Cuoco had to take so many bathroom breaks on set.
Kaley Cuoco took her character in "The Flight Attendant" very seriously
Kaley Cuoco had to do a lot of fake drinking of "The Flight Attendant" for her role as Cassie Bowden. The character has a drinking problem, leading Cuoco to also consume a lot of liquid on set. However, her drink of choice was a lot less damaging to the body. "It was all water which was great because I definitely got my water intake every day, but I had to pee every second! That was the other problem that came with it," Cuoco told People. "We had to take so many five-minute breaks 'because Kaley has to pee again.' It was a lot of water, yeah."
Cuoco said that her character is "basically drinking all day long," but she luckily does not have the same problem and can get out of Cassie's headspace when she's done filming. "I'm really able to dip in and out of that manic hysteria and the work, then come back home and shut it off," she added. "I have to kind of separate. It's my only way. That's my process." Cuoco admits, though, that she does enjoy a few cocktails and is excited about meeting up with her friends again after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.