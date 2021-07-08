The Real Reason JoJo Is Speaking Out About Race

Grammy-nominated artist JoJo is getting real when it comes to race and how it has affected her life since she was a teen. On the July 7 episode of "4D With Demi Lovato," the "Too Little, Too Late" singer responded to Lovato's question about how the opinions of others have affected both her career and personal lives, and JoJo immediately recalled an unpleasant experience with a past boyfriend.

"I'm thinking about why I've never been public in a relationship. It's because of the fear of people's opinions and wanting to keep that sacred and ... wanting to keep that as much to me as possible," she began. "But it's also because — I don't know if I'm getting off topic here — but my first relationship when I was 13, 14 years old, he was a professional soccer player just a couple years older, and we went on a red carpet together and we were, really the comments were so judgmental and negative and focused on the interracial nature of our relationship," she explained. The former boyfriend she is speaking about is likely Freddy Adu, a Black professional soccer player who she dated between 2005 and 2006, per Ranker. "That made me really want to protect and to make sure that that never happened again to whoever I was with," she added.

JoJo then opened up about what she was taught as a young white star in Hollywood and when she finally put her foot down to stand up for herself and those around her.

