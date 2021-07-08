Inside Joe Exotic's Love Life Today

According to KTUL News Channel 8, an official press statement posted on Joe Exotic's website announced that not only do Exotic's attorneys believe the convicted would-be mastermind (behind the failed murder-for-hire of Carole Baskin) has a good chance of being released from prison, but that he has also created a contest in the vein of the popular reality show "The Bachelor" in order to find his next husband.

In the statement, Exotic's legal team is allegedly "confident" in arguing for Exotic's conviction to be overturned, due to what the release claimed was "new evidence that has been obtained proving conspiracy, obstruction of justice, perjury by federal agents, and witnesses." Though it is unclear as to the details of the supposed, aforementioned evidence, the statement later focused on Exotic's plans for finding love — that is, if anything comes from the claims of his legal team.

The contest, which is apparently now open and titled "The Bachelor King," is eligible for entrants who are male and over 18 years old, and can be entered by way of an online application. Per the announcement, "the top [three] picks will receive a 3-night, 4-day all-exclusive paid romantic get away with Joe Exotic once he has been released," which Exotic expects will be by the end of this year. Anyone care to apply?