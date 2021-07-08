Harry Hamlin's True Reaction To His Daughter Dating Scott Disick

Harry Hamlin is a celebrity, but he's a husband and father first. And since parenting is a big part of his life, it's really no surprise Harry has feelings about his 20-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin's romance with Scott Disick, a man 18 years older with three kids.

Harry (or any parent) also might be concerned about Amelia's boyfriend because of his past addiction issues, which were well-documented on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Scott appears to be doing well these days, but it's arguably hard to forget those days of "Lord Disick" partying around town while his then-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, was raising their little kids at home.

So although Scott might not be a parent's idea of Prince Charming, Amelia called her boyfriend her "dream man" in March 2021, per Page Six. The gushing comment came after the couple became Instagram official in November 2020, not too long after Scott breakup with Sofia Richie. As for Harry's take on Amelia's "dream" guy? We reveal the actor's true reaction to his daughter dating Disick after the jump.