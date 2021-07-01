Lisa Rinna Reveals How She Truly Felt When Daughter Amelia Started Dating Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna has said she is "a lot nervous" about her 20-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin dating father-of-three Scott Disick. Lisa did not keep her opinions to herself during the latest episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" on June 30, as she revealed her honest mother/daughter thoughts. Lisa's youngest child Amelia has been linked to Kourtney Kardashian's ex since October 2020, when she was just 19-years-old, per Page Six. Just two months prior, Scott was in another controversial relationship with Sofia Ritchie, per Cosmopolitan. Despite their 16-year age gap, the couple was together for more than three years, per Elle.

Scott previously defended his infamous relationships during the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion, confessing he doesn't "go out looking for young girls," per Page Six. "They happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That's what I'm telling myself." While it's unclear how Amelia and Scott's courtship began, it's palpable the relationship has gone from strength-to-strength.

For Amelia's 20th birthday, Scott spoiled her with a diamond-encrusted chain and a signed Helmet Newton print worth $57,500, which reportedly made her cry. And on June 29, the pair was snapped on a date at Nobu in Malibu ... with Scott's 11-year-old son Mason, per E! News While an on-looker said they all looked "super relaxed and happy," suffice to say after Wednesday's "RHOBH" episode, Lisa is not yet warming up to the idea of being a future grandmother-of-three any time soon.