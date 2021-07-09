Director Makes A Bold Claim About Sharon Stone's Most Infamous Moment

Sharon Stone's tell-all memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice," hit shelves in March 2021 and has been causing a ruckus ever since. The iconic actor shared a ton of shocking revelations, many of which were harrowing to read. If anyone thought Stone had an easy childhood, think again.

One of the most unexpected parts of Stone's memoir had to do with that iconic scene in the 1992 classic "Basic Instinct." In an exclusive excerpt with Vanity Fair, Stone explained how she didn't realize the more explicit details of the scene where she uncrosses her legs made it into the film. "After we shot 'Basic Instinct,' I got called in to see it," Stone wrote. "Not on my own with the director, as one would anticipate, given the situation that has given us all pause, so to speak, but with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project." It was at this moment that Stone realized the explicit scene made it into the movie, despite the director telling her: "We can't see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on."

However, the director has spoken up and made a bold claim about Stone's statement. Here's what Paul Verhoeven said.