Why Wendy Williams Is Under Fire After Reporting TikTok Star Swavy's Death

Wendy Williams is currently under fire over her recent report of Swavy's death. The young TikTok star (who went by the username @Babyface.S and counted 2.7 million followers) passed away on July 5 at age 19 after suffering a gunshot wound, per Insider. The family of the Delaware-born star confirmed the sad news on social media two days after his passing.

"It is with great sadness that we announce Swavy's passing on 07/05/2021," Swavy's family wrote on his Instagram account. "He was taken away from us due to a senseless act of gun violence." The family also noted that though they can't give fans much more information due to an ongoing police investigation, they plan to get justice for Swavy. "This is just the beginning, we will forever keep his name alive and continue his legacy," they continued. "The impact he had on others remains unmatched."

Several outlets reported about his death, including "The Wendy Williams Show." On the latest episode of the talk show, Williams mentioned Swavy during her "Hot Topics" segment ... and is now getting dragged over what she said about the late TikTok star. Find out more below.