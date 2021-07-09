Amanda Knox Reveals The Sad Truth About Her Life Today

Amanda Knox is opening up about her fertility journey with her husband, Christopher Robinson, on her podcast "Labyrinths." Knox gained infamy as the American student who was convicted of murdering her roommate while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy in 2007. She was later exonerated after spending several months in prison and was allowed to return to the U.S. While Knox was absolved of the murder, she revealed in 2019 that it's still hard to deal with. She explained, (via People), "I'm a real human being too and I'm trying to do the best I can with what life has given me." She added, "Some days are really hard."

Knox seemingly moved on with her life and married Robinson in February 2020. However, it appears she's once again going through a difficult time after revealing on her podcast that she recently suffered a miscarriage. She explained that they "thought it was a straight line from unprotected sex to baby." But Robinson added, "We were wrong. Painfully wrong." While Knox dished that she "got pregnant very fast," when they didn't find a heartbeat at a subsequent ultrasound appointment, she said she "knew something was wrong."

Knox continued to explain that when they went back a week later, there was still no heartbeat. She revealed, "That was confusing to me, because I thought, 'Why would there be a dead baby just hanging out in there? If it wasn't viable, why wasn't it going away?'...I didn't know that you could have a missed miscarriage."