What Did Katie Couric Wear To Her Daughter's Wedding?

Katie Couric was a "TODAY" show anchor and later moved on to ABC's "Dateline" and CBS Evening News, but all of that time spent breaking stories meant time away from her young daughters.

She opened up about balancing work and motherhood in a July 2012 interview with Working Mother, saying, "I try to limit the things I do at night and not travel too much. If I do have to be away for work, I make sure I'm home for the nights before I leave and build in plenty of time at home once I return." She also makes it a point to go apple picking every fall with daughters Ellie and Carrie and hopes they will eventually love "Dancing With the Stars" as much as she does. And when it comes to time spent at work, Couric told moms to "get rid of the guilt," in a December 2015 Insider interview. "When you're at one place, don't feel bad that you're not at work; when you're at work, don't feel bad that you're not at home," she said.

It seems like motherhood is one of her greatest accomplishments. As she told AOL in April 2019, "I'm happy that my daughters turned out to be such exceptional people." What's just as exceptional is what Couric wore to Ellie's wedding. Keep reading for more details.