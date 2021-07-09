How Martin Shkreli Is Continuing To Hold Onto His Pharma Empire From Prison

Martin Shkreli — the fabled "pharma bro" and convicted felon who was given a seven-year prison sentence for securities fraud in 2017 and who once again made headlines in 2020 for a relationship he had with Christie Smythe, a former Bloomberg journalist who fell in love with him after his conviction while covering his story (yes that's all true) — is once again the subject of media scrutiny. This time, however, it's more to do with his possible (further) downfall than for any of his antics behind bars, among which included requesting a three-month furlough under the pretense of developing a vaccine for COVID-19 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic (which was ultimately, unequivocally denied).

As The New York Times reported on July 9, it seems that there is an ever-building power struggle between the highest-ranking members of Phoenixus, the pharmaceutical parent company of Vyera (previously known as Turing Pharmaceuticals). Founded by Shkreli, the latter was responsible for the shocking 5,000% price hike of a medication used to treat patients with HIV and AIDS, raising the price-per-pill from $13.50 to $750. Despite his prison sentence, Shkreli has, up until now, managed to hold onto his shares, giving him a majority hold. But now, it looks like Shkreli might be in danger of losing the company he founded, and which helped him in his fraud schemes.

So what's going on here? Keep on reading after the jump to find out.