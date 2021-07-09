Why Olympian Allyson Felix Claims Nike Was Disrespectful

Speaking to TIME on July 8, Allyson Felix said "my stomach dropped" when Nike refused to add contractual protection for pregnant athletes in a 2019 negotiation as the company asked her to partake in their ad campaign "celebrating female empowerment." Felix told TIME, "I was like, this is just beyond disrespectful and tone-deaf."

Felix thought Nike wanted to publicly project a message of supporting women in sports while inhibiting their rights to be working mothers. During the 2019 contract negotiation, per the outlet, Felix and Nike agreed to not reduce her pay for one year following daughter Camryn's 2018 birth. However, the corporation refused to add a contractual stipulation that this was related to her maternity. Felix interpreted this as Nike wishing to discourage female athletes from starting their own families, leading her to speak out in her bold 2019 New York Times op-ed on the matter.

"You need to make sure you don't say too much. It has to be this pretty, pretty package. That's always been in the back of my head," Felix told TIME. "And that's not real," adding that "Nike sometimes, they feel like you don't have another option. So they can get away with stuff like that because, where are you going to go?" For their part, Nike told TIME that "we're always learning and growing in how to best support our female athletes."