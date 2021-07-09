Madison LeCroy Can't Stop Posting Photos Of Her Mystery Man

Madison LeCroy stars on Bravo's "Southern Charm," but she's known for much more than her TV role. We're talking buzz-worthy romances, people!

The reality star made headlines for her alleged affair with Alex Rodriguez, who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez at the time of the rumors, per People. Madison opened up to Page Six in February about what really went on, claiming the two "have never met in person" and only exchanged phone calls. She told the outlet they have "never been physical ... never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance." "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," she added. As for the phone calls, they were "innocent" and she only "talked to him randomly." Rodriguez seemed to brush off the rumors as a source told People at the time, "It's a B.S. story. Alex has never met her." But he did slide into the DMs!

It seems like Madison has moved on from all that noise since she is seemingly posting photos of her new mystery man. Keep reading for more details on her new flame.