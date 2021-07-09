What We Know About Britney Spears' July Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears is headed back to another conservatorship hearing in July, per Us Magazine, but will that spell good or bad news for the singer's freedom? After all, several developments have unfolded in her conservatorship since her shocking June 23 court hearing. Spears, in a 24-minute-long statement, said that she was forced by management to work "seven days a week, no days off," with the singer comparing her work schedule to sex trafficking (via Variety). Spears also declared, "I want to be able to handpick my own lawyer. The main reason why I'm here is because I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."

After Spears' revelations, co-conservator Bessemer Trust resigned on July 2. Four days later, Deadline reported that longtime manager Larry Rudolph followed suit, claiming no involvement in Spears' conservatorship as the two reportedly haven't spoken since 2018. That same day, per TMZ, Spears' court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham also filed his official resignation.

While it's hard to say how these three turns of events will shake out for Spears, one positive development was mother Lynne Spears filing her own petition on July 7 for Spears to hire her own lawyer, per Us Magazine. Will Spears' July court hearing bring the singer one step closer to ditching her conservatorship? Here's what we know so far.