Jennifer Lopez's New Music Video Is Causing A Stir. Here's Why

Jennifer Lopez's 2021 was marked by an ending, in the form of her breakup with fiance Alex Rodriguez in April, and then a beginning, in her reunited romance with ex-fiance Ben Affleck. Her interview on July 5's episode of Apple Music 1's "The Zane Lowe Show" perhaps summarized it best, as Lopez revealed that she's having "the best time of my life" (via Entertainment Tonight). "I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own. I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen. Things that you never imagined in your life happening again," Lopez said in the interview. (Unfortunately, she didn't mention Affleck by name.)

Promoting her new single with Spanish singer Rauw Alejandro, "Cambia el Paso," Lopez spoke about the intertwining of art and life in her music. The singer — sidestepping specifics — shared that her song, which is all about "advancing" when one feels stuck, really "resonated right now." Lopez told host Zane Lowe that as an artist, she's inspired by "that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love" she finds when she is "continually kind of evolving."

If "Cambia el Paso" is indeed a reference to moving on from A-Rod, then the music video will surely elicit a non-pleasant reaction from the former New York Yankee. Keep reading for why this move J. Lo did in her new video has people's tongues wagging.