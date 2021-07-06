Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Really Feels Since Reuniting With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is living her best "Let's Get Loud" life as she enthused about how she's "never been better" since a certain ex came back into her life. During a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Lopez — who was promoting her song "Cambia El Paso" — shared how she's now feeling at age 51. And by the sounds of things, it's all pretty "amazing," which may have something to do with being both professionally (and personally) busy. However, it was only a few months ago that it seemed as if Lopez's walls were crashing down after she split with ex fiancé Alex Rodriguez for good, per E! News.
Lopez and the baseball star first got engaged in March 2019 (per US Weekly) and had their wedding postponed twice due to COVID-19 (per Page Six). But it seemed likely their nuptials would still go ahead, with Rodriguez telling Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in January that "third times' the charm." But it was not meant to be because, after four years together, the pair released a joint statement in April announcing the engagement was off. Despite explaining they were "better as friends," rumors swirled that the former New York Yankee had a history of playing the field (in the figurative sense) and had gotten cozy with reality star Madison LeCroy, per Page Six.
Nevertheless, it seems as if Lopez has let go of any negative energy, and with a bit of Vitamin D and, of course, love, she's thriving in her "hot girl summer."
Jennifer Lopez says she's so 'inspired' by all the 'love' in her life now
Jennifer Lopez said goodbye to one ex fiancé and hello to another when she opened her heart again to Ben Affleck. Just after breaking up with Alex Rodriguez, Lopez reignited the flame with the Hollywood actor whom she dated from 2002 to 2004. Known as "Bennifer," Lopez and Affleck met on the set of "Gigli" and quickly became one of the early Aughts most famous couples. Such "excessive media attention" even led them to postpone their wedding the day before, per ELLE.
Despite "Bennifer" 2.0 being much like the first — aka an absolute media frenzy — the pap snaps and speculation is not bothering Lopez... yet. Without mentioning names, the singer told Zane Lowe that she's "super happy." "I know people are always wondering. 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better." Lopez, who spent early 2021 in the Dominican Republic filming her new rom-com "Shotgun Wedding," suggested the time away gave her the opportunity to feel "great on my own."
"And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at." Avoiding any mention of Affleck, Lopez said all this self-love "inspire[ed]" her to get back into the studio. "I love all the love that's coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."