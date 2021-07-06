Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Really Feels Since Reuniting With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is living her best "Let's Get Loud" life as she enthused about how she's "never been better" since a certain ex came back into her life. During a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Lopez — who was promoting her song "Cambia El Paso" — shared how she's now feeling at age 51. And by the sounds of things, it's all pretty "amazing," which may have something to do with being both professionally (and personally) busy. However, it was only a few months ago that it seemed as if Lopez's walls were crashing down after she split with ex fiancé Alex Rodriguez for good, per E! News.

Lopez and the baseball star first got engaged in March 2019 (per US Weekly) and had their wedding postponed twice due to COVID-19 (per Page Six). But it seemed likely their nuptials would still go ahead, with Rodriguez telling Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in January that "third times' the charm." But it was not meant to be because, after four years together, the pair released a joint statement in April announcing the engagement was off. Despite explaining they were "better as friends," rumors swirled that the former New York Yankee had a history of playing the field (in the figurative sense) and had gotten cozy with reality star Madison LeCroy, per Page Six.

Nevertheless, it seems as if Lopez has let go of any negative energy, and with a bit of Vitamin D and, of course, love, she's thriving in her "hot girl summer."