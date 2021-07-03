What Is The Real Meaning Behind Jennifer Lopez's New Song 'Cambia El Paso'?

Jennifer Lopez is back on the music scene, and, potentially, taking aim at Alex Rodriguez? Lopez began teasing her new song, "Cambia El Paso" (which in English means, "Change the Step") in June when she shared several sneak peeks of the track alongside captions written in Spanish on social media.

The first Instagram tease came on June 26 when Lopez posted a short clip alongside lyrics from the song with the caption, "Ahora le toca ella ... tomarse la botella ... y salirse a divertir ... and it goes like this," which translates to, "Now it's her turn ... drink the bottle ... and have fun."

Lopez gave another sneak peek the following day when she shared the same snippet on Instagram with the words, "Ella vive su vida ... como un tango ... pero ahora quiere fuego ... entre sus labios ... and it goes like this," meaning, "She lives her life... like a tango... but now she wants fire... between her lips..."

June 29 came the official reveal of the stunning cover art, which showed Lopez in the ocean in a bedazzled bra top and Daisy Dukes. J-Lo confirmed in the caption that the song would officially be released on July 5 and wrote "¡Preparense!" which means, "Get ready!"

Well, fans likely appreciated a few days warning to prepare themselves, as it sounds like Lopez could potentially be singing all about her highly-publicized personal life on her new track. Keep scrolling for what the song's really about.