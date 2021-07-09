The Tragic Death Of Action Star William Smith

Television and action star William Smith has died at 88, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on July 9. According to the outlet, Smith was known for his roles on television, including "Laredo," "Rich Man, Poor Man," and "Hawaii Five-O." Smith died on July 5 at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. His wife Joanne Cervelli Smith, who confirmed the news to THR, didn't reveal the cause for his death. She also penned on Facebook, "My heart hurts so badly."

Throughout his career, Smith was known for persevering in a cutthroat industry. Per Deadline, Smith began his path to stardom as an extra in 1942's "The Ghost of Frankenstein," and although Smith didn't receive credit for the small role, he got more opportunities, acting in "The Song of Bernadette" and "Meet Me in St. Louis," shortly after, per IMDb. Those uncredited roles early in his career served as motivation for him to make it big, but Smith also did not give up on his schooling. Deadline noted that Smith pursued higher education in Syracuse, Munich, and Paris before he graduated Cum Laude from UCLA, earning a master's degree.

Besides being highly educated, Smith was known for his build and physique, earning recognition for his action sequences in multiple films. Keep on reading to find out more about one of Smith's most memorable moments on set.