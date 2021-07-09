How Does Tarek El Moussa Feel About Christina Haack's New Boyfriend?

Shortly after the Fourth of July holiday weekend of 2021, HGTV star Christina Haack started a social media frenzy when she announced on Instagram that she was in a new relationship. On July 8, Christina posted a photo of herself snuggled up to a man with their backs turned to the camera. In the post, she told the world she was happily seeing another man, Joshua Hall.

Christina hasn't had the best of luck when it comes finding her forever love. She's now had two failed marriages, one with her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa — to whom she was married from 2009 to 2018 — and one with Ant Anstead, whom she was with from 2018 to 2020, per House Beautiful. And after announcing she was seeing someone new, the home renovation TV personality made a joke about her not-so-fortunate past relationships. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram, "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -I'll do what I want."

So, while the world freaked out over this new celebrity couple, we were curious what Christina's exes think of her announcement, particularly her "Flip or Flop" co-star. Wondering what Tarek thinks of his ex-wife's new flame? We did some digging to find out how he really feels about the situation. Keep reading for all the dirt and tea!