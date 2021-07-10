The Truth About Ronan Farrow's Relationship

If you're a fan of Ronan Farrow, #MeToo's favorite investigative journalist and son of the Mia Farrow, you're probably also gonna like his fiance, podcast host and screenwriter Jon Lovett. Farrow wrote about the relationship in his book "Catch and Kill," and Lovett has talked about Farrow on his podcasts "Lovett or Leave It" and "Pod Save America," and even had him on as a guest. So the couple isn't super secretive about their relationship. But if you want to know if their relationship really is as sweet as it seems, the short answer is yes.

The long answer is that Farrow and Lovett started dating soon after Lovett left his job as a speechwriter for President Barack Obama and moved to Los Angeles to pursue screenwriting. Several years later, Farrow proposed to Lovett in the sweetest, most writerly way possible — by hiding the proposal in a draft of his book, via The Cut.

Farrow described the scene in his book, "Later, when I decided some of that reporting would make its way into a book, I'd send him a draft, and put in a question, right on this page: "Marriage?" On the moon or even here on earth. He read the draft, and found the proposal here, and said, 'Sure.'" Here's what else we can tell you.