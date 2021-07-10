Why Addison Rae's Latest Gig Has The Internet In A Frenzy

Addison Rae took to Twitter to announce that she got a gig working as a reporter for UFC. The TikTok celebrity bragged, "I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment."

Naturally, these comments caused a stir amongst her followers, who claimed that she was "stealing jobs" from other qualified journalists. "Glad you found work, because without dances to steal from black TikToker's I was worried about you," wrote one critic. "The AUDACITY.. do you know how many people who are more trained and qualified who have been studying this and putting their WHOLE life savings into college that you took this away from. i have a friend who studied for SIX YEARS only to have thus shoved in her face. disgusting," wrote another.

Travis Pettis, an award-winning sports reporter, was one of the few who defended her, albeit a bit backhandedly. "I truly feel bad for her. To not have the ability to read the room or know something you posting is insensitive is such a bad trait to have. Seems like a nice girl but makes herself come off as entitled and a airhead," he wrote.