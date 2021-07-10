Barack Obama's Summer Playlist Has People Talking

Another year, another Barack Obama playlist. Over the past few years, the former US president has turned his summer playlists and reading lists into a beloved tradition, with many creatives hoping to end up on it. In the past, Obama's music playlists have included some not-so-unexpected artists such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Prince, as well as more surprising names like Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Cardi B. Given Obama's passion for music, however, it shouldn't be all that shocking.

"Music has always played an important role throughout my life — and that was especially true during my presidency," he revealed on Instagram in November 2020. "While reviewing my notes ahead of debates, I'd listen to Jay-Z's 'My 1st Song' or Frank Sinatra's 'Luck Be a Lady.'" He continued, "Throughout our time in the White House, Michelle and I invited artists like Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan to conduct afternoon workshops with young people before performing an evening show in the East Room. And there were all sorts of performances I'll always remember — like Beyoncé performing 'At Last' for our first dance at our inauguration, Paul McCartney serenading Michelle in the East Room with 'Michelle,' and Bob Dylan flashing me a grin before vanishing after his performance of 'Times They Are a-Changin.'"

And now, to keep the tradition alive, Obama has revealed his summer playlist for 2021 ... and (once again) it's full of surprises. Scroll on to find out what the former president is currently jamming to.