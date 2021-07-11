What's Going On With Scooter Braun And His Wife, Yael?

On July 6, Scooter Braun paid tribute to his wife, Yael Cohen Braun. In honor of their seventh wedding anniversary, the 40-year-old music mogul waxed lyrical in an Instagram post that showed the pair cozting up on the dance floor on the day they tied the knot. The monochromatic photo showed the newly wedded Brauns in an intimate embrace as they swooshed on the open-air dance floor. Love was in the air, and it seemed as if Scooter was still feeling the feels seven years later.

In his caption, Scooter started with gratitude. "If just for the kids you have given me everything," he said. However, he credited Yael for so much more and continued, "But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life." Scooter seemed hopeful about their future and added, "7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary."

Scooter's heartfelt note had social media humming and it received close to 80,000 likes. Of course, Yael responded in the comments and said, "A Team 4lyfe," before adding a double heart emoticon. She was all in "4lyfe," and it seemed as if the husband and wife were set for a lifetime of happiness. So, what's going on with Scooter and Yael? Scoot on over for the tea and keep scrolling.