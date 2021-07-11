Why Is There An Arrest Warrant For Former NCIS Star Zoe McLellan?

You may not know Zoe McLellan's name, but you definitely know her face. The actor, who got her start on such shows as "Jag" and "Dirty Sexy Money," had her best-known role on "NCIS: New Orleans," where she played Agent Meredith Brody.

Unfortunately, these days, McLellan is more known for her messy personal life than she is for her acting roles. The "Designated Survivor" star first found herself in some mess when she married "Westwood" actor J.P. Gillain and gave birth to their son, Sebastian, in 2013. When the pair's divorce was finalized in 2016, McLellan was awarded full custody of their son. Then, in January 2020, Gillain was arrested for alleged first-degree rape and aggravated crime against nature charges against their young son. "There's no script I've ever read that's been as awful as this," McLellan said to WDSU-TV at the time. "However, I always tell my son that we are warriors, not worriers, and we are fighting for him and that I will be able to keep him safe."

Now, though, the tables have turned. Why is there an arrest warrant out for former "NCIS" star Zoe McLellan?