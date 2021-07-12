Why Olivia Jade Called Out The Gossip Girl Reboot

Olivia Jade Giannulli is throwing shade and spilling secrets just as much as "Gossip Girl." Olivia Jade called out the HBO Max reboot after the teen drama suggested in its first episode that she benefited from her parents' college admissions cheating scandal. The 21-year-old influencer has been fairly forthcoming since her mom, "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, and father, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pled guilty in August 2020 to paying $500,000 to secure both Olivia Jade and elder daughter Isabella Rose Giannulli spots as students at the University of Southern California, per People.

The couple used Rick Singer's charity, Key Worldwide Foundation, a fake non-profit for "disadvantaged students," which was later discovered as a money laundering business for wealthy parents (per the Los Angeles Times), to authenticate their daughters' as college rowers, even though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. Loughlin served less than two months in prison, while Mossimo served a five-month sentence, some of which included home confinement.

Last December, Olivia Jade addressed the elephant in the room on Jada Pinkett-Smith's "Red Table Talk" by saying her parents "thought it was normal." "On paper, it's bad. It's really bad. But I think what a lot of people don't know is that my parents just came from a place of, 'I love my kids, I just want to help my kids. Whatever is best for them." But on July 10, Olivia Jade provided a little more honesty by fact-checking "Gossip Girl" and its controversial claims about her family.