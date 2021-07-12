Here's What Halle Bailey Looks Like As Ariel From The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey just delighted her Instagram followers by sharing the first official photo of her in character as Ariel, the sea siren who feels like her fins are keeping her from living life to the fullest. The Chloe x Halle singer also revealed that filming has wrapped on Disney's live-action remake of its 1989 classic "The Little Mermaid."

In the picture, Bailey was sitting in shallow seawater near a few jagged rocks. Behind her, the ocean stretched out to reach the horizon, which was lit up by a setting sun. Shadows and the fading light made it difficult to see exactly what her mermaid costume looked like, but she did not appear to have on the purple seashell bra that the animated Ariel wears. Her tail was also an earthy color, not bright green. Her hair was styled in long braids that possibly had a slight reddish tint to them.

"The Little Mermaid" was filmed in Sardinia, Italy. In June, PopSugar shared photos from the movie's set that revealed what Ariel's wardrobe looked like after she got her legs from the sea witch Ursula. Bailey had on a pink princess dress with a tiered skirt and puffy sleeves. She was strolling on the beach beside actor Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric. The rest of the cast includes Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.