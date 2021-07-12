The Tragic Death Of Night Court Star Charlie Robinson

Hollywood has sadly lost one of its famous and beloved character actors. Charlie Robinson was only 75 years old when he died of cardiac arrest and organ failure on Sunday, July 11 due to complications from a form of glandular cancer called metastatic adenocarcinoma. Robinson's representative confirmed the actor's death to The Wrap. He died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Born in 1945, Robinson enjoyed a 50-year career in the entertainment business, playing roles on screens big and small. From movie appearances in "Set It Off," "The Black Gestapo," "The River," and "The House Bunny," among many others, to recurring television roles in "Home Improvement," "Hart of Dixie" and, most recently, "Mom" and "This is Us," Robinson was the familiar actor who you recognized but perhaps didn't know his name. While also enjoying meaty stage roles, such as Troy in August Wilson's "Fences" and Willy Loman in "Death of a Salesman," Robinson was best known for his role as the Vietnam veteran and court clerk Mac on the long-running 80s-era sitcom "Night Court."

Robinson is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dolorita Noonan-Robinson, and his four children, Luca, Charlie, Christian, and Byron, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Keep reading for more about this underrated actor, including the internet's response.