Married At First Sight's Clara And Ryan Reveal News About Their Future

The fate of on-screen weddings can seem uncertain. While ceremonies may look amicable on the TV, the newlyweds warming each other's hearts and taking a chance on love, it's still pretty common to hear reality TV couples split once the cameras turn off.

Several couples in the "Married at First Sight" series have met a similar fate. And it's not surprising, considering it's the point of the show. The compatibility drifts away, issues arise, and couples split. Even though the odds of on-screen couples sticking together is not that great, it doesn't mean that none of the relationships have worked out and overcome the test of time. Consider Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from Season 1 — they have been married for seven years (per Us Weekly). Nevertheless, the list of "MAFS" couples who split post-show is long, and now there's a new addition to the list — one that many fans may not have seen coming.

This time, it's Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus. The two appeared on the 12th season of "Married at First Sight." Ryan and Clara were one of the few couples who decided to stick together after the season ended. But that didn't last for long. In a new announcement, they declared that they have agreed to part ways. So, where do Clara and Ryan stand after the split? Here's the latest on how it all unfolded and what the future holds for these two.