Christina Aguilera Is Releasing Two New Albums. Here's What We Know

Since making her mark on the music scene in the late 1990s, Christina Aguilera has cemented herself as one of the 2000s' most celebrated pop stars. According to Chart Masters, her first two studio albums — "Christina Aguilera" and "Stripped" — sold over 22 million copies combined, getting her career off to an incredible start.

As noted by Billboard, Aguilera has scored herself seven top 10 albums on the .U.S Billboard 200, two of which reached the top spot. On the U.S. Hot 100 singles chart, she has racked up 5 No. 1's and 11 top 10's. At the Grammy Awards, the powerhouse vocalist appears to be well-respected as she has taken home five golden trophies after being nominated an impressive 20 times.

Aguilera's last studio album, "Liberation," dropped in 2018 and peaked at No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard 200. The LP featured collaborations with a bunch of high-profile names, some of which included Demi Lovato, Ty Dolla Sign, and 2 Chainz. In a recent interview, the "Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)" hitmaker has shared the exciting news that she is working on not one, but two new albums. Keep reading to find out more.