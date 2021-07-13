Why Shakira's New Music Announcement Has Fans Questioning Her Sexuality

With a career spanning more than 20 years and over 80 million albums sold, it's safe to say that Shakira is one of Colombia's biggest global exports. After all, she does hold the title for being the most successful female Latin singer of all time, according to The Guardian.

Due to being a high-profile star, it comes as no surprise that Shakira's life has been well-documented over the years. The "Underneath Your Clothes" hitmaker is currently dating Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. As previously reported by Harper's Bazaar, the pair first met over 10 years ago in June 2010 while Shakira was on the set of her World Cup song "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)." The following year in May, they confirmed they were an item.

In September 2012, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. The Grammy Award winner welcomed their first son, Milan Piqué Mebarak, in January 2013. Two years later, the duo announced they were expecting once again in January 2015. Just weeks later, Shakira gave birth to their second son, Sasha Piqué Mebarak. Even though their relationship still appears to be going strong after a decade, Shakira and Piqué have never tied the knot. In a 2014 interview with Glamour, the singer revealed if she were to ever get married, "he's the one."

Despite Shakira's long standing relationship with Piqué, fans have recently questioned her sexuality due to her latest announcement. Keep reading to find out why.