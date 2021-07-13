Why Shakira's New Music Announcement Has Fans Questioning Her Sexuality
With a career spanning more than 20 years and over 80 million albums sold, it's safe to say that Shakira is one of Colombia's biggest global exports. After all, she does hold the title for being the most successful female Latin singer of all time, according to The Guardian.
Due to being a high-profile star, it comes as no surprise that Shakira's life has been well-documented over the years. The "Underneath Your Clothes" hitmaker is currently dating Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. As previously reported by Harper's Bazaar, the pair first met over 10 years ago in June 2010 while Shakira was on the set of her World Cup song "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)." The following year in May, they confirmed they were an item.
In September 2012, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. The Grammy Award winner welcomed their first son, Milan Piqué Mebarak, in January 2013. Two years later, the duo announced they were expecting once again in January 2015. Just weeks later, Shakira gave birth to their second son, Sasha Piqué Mebarak. Even though their relationship still appears to be going strong after a decade, Shakira and Piqué have never tied the knot. In a 2014 interview with Glamour, the singer revealed if she were to ever get married, "he's the one."
Despite Shakira's long standing relationship with Piqué, fans have recently questioned her sexuality due to her latest announcement. Keep reading to find out why.
Shakira's latest Twitter layout has fans confused
Shakira last released a full-length project, the Grammy Award-winning album "El Dorado," in 2017. That being said, it appears the "Can't Remember To Forget You" chart-topper is gearing up for a new era. As previously reported by HITC, fans were quick to notice that the multi-platinum-selling star had changed her header and profile pic on her Twitter page. Along with the layout change, fans were informed they could pre-save her upcoming new music.
Shakira herself doesn't appear in any of the visuals. However, what is shown is a blended image of the colors red, orange, white, and pink. After people noted that those are roughly the colors of the lesbian flag, fans started to question the icon's sexuality. "Shakira we know, we saw the music video with rihanna," one user joked. "SHAKIRA COMING OUT AS A LESBIAN WE WON," another person shared passionately in capital letters. "why is shakira's pfp the lesbian flag. girl do u have something u wanna tell us," remarked a third user.
Throughout her long career, Shakira has never publicly been in a gay relationship and as of this writing has yet to respond to any of the fans' assumptions. Not too much has been revealed about her upcoming music. However, in a 2021 interview with Vogue Mexico, she announced she has a new song coming out later this month and has already shot the music video.