Nivea Opens Up About Her Relationship With Lil Wayne

Singer Nivea has recently opened up about her career, dating life, and more in a new interview with Kandi Burruss. Titled "On That Note Nivea True Story," the July 12 YouTube video sees Nivea sitting down with "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star for a candid conversation. In one day, the clip garnered over 220,000 views.

"I only share to inspire..." Nivea wrote on Instagram, posting a teaser of her interview. "Each and every one of us are WORTHY, VALUABLE, & CAPABLE of overcoming ANYTHING!!!" Kandi also took a minute to appreciate her guest. "I loved @thisisnivea before but even more now after hearing some of what she's been through!" Kandi wrote under The Shade Room's post. "She was really brave opening up the way she did. Y'all can see the whole thing on my YouTube page KandiOnline," she continued. "Everybody please give her all the love & support she deserves!"

In particular, the singer discussed her on-and-off relationship with Lil Wayne, with whom he shares a 12-year-old son, Neal Carter. Read more below.