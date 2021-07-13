Nivea Opens Up About Her Relationship With Lil Wayne
Singer Nivea has recently opened up about her career, dating life, and more in a new interview with Kandi Burruss. Titled "On That Note Nivea True Story," the July 12 YouTube video sees Nivea sitting down with "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star for a candid conversation. In one day, the clip garnered over 220,000 views.
"I only share to inspire..." Nivea wrote on Instagram, posting a teaser of her interview. "Each and every one of us are WORTHY, VALUABLE, & CAPABLE of overcoming ANYTHING!!!" Kandi also took a minute to appreciate her guest. "I loved @thisisnivea before but even more now after hearing some of what she's been through!" Kandi wrote under The Shade Room's post. "She was really brave opening up the way she did. Y'all can see the whole thing on my YouTube page KandiOnline," she continued. "Everybody please give her all the love & support she deserves!"
In particular, the singer discussed her on-and-off relationship with Lil Wayne, with whom he shares a 12-year-old son, Neal Carter. Read more below.
Lil Wayne apparently convinced Nivea to quit her music career
During her July 12 interview with Kandi Burruss, Nivea revealed why she put her music career on pause in the 2000s, while she was at the height of her career. And, apparently, it had to do with Lil Wayne. According to Nivea, Lil Wayne reached out to her label for a collaboration, after seeing her video for "Don't Mess With My Man" ... but he had something else in mind. "He said, 'I don't want to work with you, I just want your number,'" Nivea explained. Pretty soon, the two started dating, and Lil Wayne convinced her to move to New Orleans. "And then he said, 'Come be with me, I got you.'"
However, things didn't go as planned, as Lil Wayne soon married Toya Johnson. "I'm just sitting there, like, being a housewife," Nivea continued. "All of a sudden he was like, 'I ain't never stay in an apartment before. Let's get an apartment.' So we move out the house and get an apartment but I never realized he did that to move Toya back in the house."
Despite all the messiness, however, Nivea and Toya remained cordial, as her recent comment under the interview shows. "Great interview. So proud of you," Toya wrote on Instagram (via The Shade Room). Lauren London, who also shares a child with Wayne, showed her support as well. "Love you . You are pure magic and strength," she wrote.