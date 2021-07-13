Megan Fox Details Her Strangest Experience Yet With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly met in March 2020 on the set of "Midnight In The Switchgrass," according to Elle. The pair spent a lot of time together when the coronavirus pandemic shut down production, with a source telling E! News, "they are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun."

They further stoked relationship rumors when they were seen getting food in Calabasas in May 2020 and again when she starred in his "Bloody Valentine" music video that month. Fox spoke on an episode of "Give Them Lala ... With Randall" (via ET Online) in July 2020 where she spoke about her connection with Machine Gun Kelly on the film, saying he was a "twin flame." She explained, "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."

Machine Gun Kelly seemed to further confirm their relationship on Instagram in July 2020. He also opened up about Fox on "The Howard Stern Show" (via People), where he said, "I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact." These two are no strangers to turning heads, but what Fox revealed about their latest experience together might surprise you. Keep reading for more details.