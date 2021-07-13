Megan Fox Details Her Strangest Experience Yet With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly met in March 2020 on the set of "Midnight In The Switchgrass," according to Elle. The pair spent a lot of time together when the coronavirus pandemic shut down production, with a source telling E! News, "they are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun."
They further stoked relationship rumors when they were seen getting food in Calabasas in May 2020 and again when she starred in his "Bloody Valentine" music video that month. Fox spoke on an episode of "Give Them Lala ... With Randall" (via ET Online) in July 2020 where she spoke about her connection with Machine Gun Kelly on the film, saying he was a "twin flame." She explained, "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."
Machine Gun Kelly seemed to further confirm their relationship on Instagram in July 2020. He also opened up about Fox on "The Howard Stern Show" (via People), where he said, "I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact." These two are no strangers to turning heads, but what Fox revealed about their latest experience together might surprise you. Keep reading for more details.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took the trip of a lifetime to Costa Rica
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went to Costa Rica, but it was a far cry from cocktails and tanning on a beach. Fox appeared on the July 12 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" where she revealed they went to Costa Rica to "do ayahuasca in a proper setting, with indigenous people." For the uninitiated, ayahuasca is a sort of psychoactive tea, often heralded as a cure-all for anxiety and trauma. Hallucinations are not uncommon.
Fox thought it was going to be a "five-star experience," but in reality, they were in the Costa Rican jungle. "You really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don't get to eat after like 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water, and you can't shower because they're in a drought," she said. "Nothing glamorous about it. It's all a part of making you vulnerable so that you surrender to the experience."
The ceremony kicked off with the group drinking lemongrass tea to empty the contents of their stomach. Fox said she and Machine Gun Kelly were originally skeptical of vomiting in front of everyone, but came around to this "good bonding experience." She added that the ceremony lasts for three nights, noting "there's no beginning, middle, or end." The experience allegedly took her to a "psychological prison," or as Fox would call it, her "own version of hell." It sounds like this was one trip they won't soon forget!