Why Don Cheadle's Emmy Nomination Is Causing A Stir

Every time Emmy nominations are announced, people have something to say about the Television Academy's choices, and this year is no different. Usually it's about who deserves the nomination, but it's rare that a beloved actor gets a negative response for being up for the award. That's what happening to Don Cheadle, having been nominated for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." He was only in a quick scene, hence being nominated in the category of "guest actor," but many people feel that the show's leads, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, were snubbed.

One person wrote, "I'm sorry but how and hell did Don Cheadle get nominated but neither Anthony or Seb did?? Nothing against him but like wtf." Another added, "Don Cheadle gettin nominated for a 30 second scene with the actual leads of the show gettin nothing is way more funnier than it should be i'm sorry." Yet another summed up the shock and awe of Cheadle's Emmy nom by tweeting, "Yeooooo who did Anthony Mackie piss off on the Emmy panel cuz why Don Cheadle get nominated for TFATWS when he only had 2 scenes broooo." Clearly, people love Don Cheadle, but definitely wish that Mackie and Stan could get some Emmy love.