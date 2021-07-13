Why Don Cheadle's Emmy Nomination Is Causing A Stir
Every time Emmy nominations are announced, people have something to say about the Television Academy's choices, and this year is no different. Usually it's about who deserves the nomination, but it's rare that a beloved actor gets a negative response for being up for the award. That's what happening to Don Cheadle, having been nominated for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." He was only in a quick scene, hence being nominated in the category of "guest actor," but many people feel that the show's leads, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, were snubbed.
One person wrote, "I'm sorry but how and hell did Don Cheadle get nominated but neither Anthony or Seb did?? Nothing against him but like wtf." Another added, "Don Cheadle gettin nominated for a 30 second scene with the actual leads of the show gettin nothing is way more funnier than it should be i'm sorry." Yet another summed up the shock and awe of Cheadle's Emmy nom by tweeting, "Yeooooo who did Anthony Mackie piss off on the Emmy panel cuz why Don Cheadle get nominated for TFATWS when he only had 2 scenes broooo." Clearly, people love Don Cheadle, but definitely wish that Mackie and Stan could get some Emmy love.
It's not like the show didn't get nominated at all
Although people are upset that Don Cheadle was nominated for a quick scene in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," they aren't necessarily mad at the actor himself, as the tweets clearly state. They just think that if the show was going to get some Emmy noms, the leads could have been included, too. It's not like Marvel Studios' Disney+ series, which picks up after "Avengers: Endgame," didn't get any recognition from the Television Academy's 2021 Emmy nominations at all. Per Nerds And Beyond, the show was nominated for a total of five Emmys, including Cheadle's performance as Colonel James Rhodes/War Machine.
The show earned nominations for: Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series for the episode, "One World, One People," Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, Outstanding Stunt Coordination, and Outstanding Stunt Performance for the episode, "Truth." Was the Emmy panel watching the show and just not impressed with Anthony Mackie or Sebastian Stan's lead performances? If so, that's gotta hurt, but hey, if they thought Cheadle shone in his seconds-long guest spot, so be it.