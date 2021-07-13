Meghan Markle's Interview With Oprah Was Just Nominated For A Prestigious Award

We're not the only ones still talking about Meghan Markle's truly no-holds-barred interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The chat that launched a thousand headlines has also been nominated for an award that is a pretty big deal here in the entertainment biz.

The interview, which was also joined by the Duchess of Sussex's husband, Prince Harry, is probably the biggest royal interview since Princess Diana's infamous BBC interview in the mid-1990s — the one where she said there were "three people" in her marriage. The royal family is famously tight-lipped about their family business, even as the press and tabloids continue to cover pretty much their every move. No matter what gossip is flying about, the "Firm" tends to stick to official statements workshopped by a team of publicity professionals when it comes to addressing them. That's why it was such a game-changer to hear Meghan and Harry speak openly about all of the rumors we'd been reading about them, as well as drop a few bombshells that hadn't yet reached the press.

And now, the special is getting official recognition.