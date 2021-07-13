The Truth About LeBron James' Retirement Plans

As an 18-year veteran in the NBA, it is safe to say that LeBron James has exceeded expectations in the professional sports world. James' impressive career started once he was selected as a first round pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, alongside other basketball stars such as Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade (via Business Insider). James led the Miami Heat to two championship wins, as well as one with his hometown team, Cleveland Cavaliers. Following his stellar run as a major asset to both teams, the athlete shocked the masses when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.

"I think timing is everything," James told Lakers reporter Mike Trudell in 2018. "For me to be in this position now, the excitement that I have to be a Laker, I'm happy to be apart of it because I believe the Lakers is a historical franchise, we all know that, but it's a championship franchise and that's what we're trying to get back to. I'm happy to be a part of the culture and be a part of us getting back to that point." Given how long James has been active in the NBA, it makes sense that the athlete is weighing his options when it comes to his retirement plans.