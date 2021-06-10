Why LeBron James Might Be Changing His Jersey Number

LeBron James could be playing under a new jersey number next season. As basketball fans know, James has been wearing the now-iconic "23" number since 2014. First with the Cleveland Cavaliers for 11 seasons, then with the Los Angeles Lakers for the last three. As reported by The Athletic, James will be reverting back to the jersey number he wore with the Miami Heat: No. 6.

Per CBS Sports, the Lakers star has actually been trying to change his jersey number for a while. In 2019, for example, James was supposed to give the No. 23 to newly acquired player Anthony Davis, who had been wearing the same number throughout his college and professional sports career. But for whatever reason, the change never happened, and Davis' jersey sported the No. 3.

This time, however, it looks like James may be changing his number for real. And quite surprisingly, it sounds like it could be part of a marketing strategy for "Space Jam 2." Keep reading for more details.