How Lea Michele Just Paid Tribute To Cory Monteith

Actor Cory Monteith tragically died of an overdose on July 13, 2013, but at least one person is making sure that he is never forgotten. Monteith's ex-girlfriend Lea Michele has made it a point to pay tribute to her one-time love and former "Glee" co-star every year. The two met on the set of "Glee" in 2009 and dated for a year from 2012 up until the star's death.

Monteith was 31 years old when he was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver, Canada. The cause of death was found to be a "mixed drug toxicity" of heroin and alcohol, per People. Prior to his death, Monteith had publicly struggled with substance abuse and undergone a stint in rehab. Explaining that he'd turned to drugs as a way to "finding a place" in life, the late actor told George Stromboulopoulos, "For me it wasn't so much about the substances, per se. It was more about not fitting in... I hadn't found myself at all. I had no idea who I was. I had no idea where I was going."

Despite his personal struggles, Monteith was adamant that he wanted to inspire young people. "If I can inspire kids to do what they love to do, and follow their dreams ... that's the highest calling," he told Entertainment Tonight. He's clearly inspired Michele, who commemorates the anniversary of his death every year.